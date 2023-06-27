AURORA, Mo. — A Lawrence County judge declined to set bond for the woman who is accused of a DWI crash that killed four people.

Theresa L. Manetzke, 51, of Aurora, will stay in the Lawrence County Jail as her case progresses. Manetzke is charged with one felony count of DWI resulting in the death of two or more people.

According to court documents, Manetzke is accused of driving while impaired by drugs on June 3. Her 2016 Toyota Corolla was involved in a crash that left four people dead and seven injured.

Manetzke told emergency responders that she had taken several anti-psychotic medications around 9 a.m. on the day of the crash, which law enforcement responded to at 11:20 a.m.

Manetzke’s next court appearance is a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 6.