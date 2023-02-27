LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — A bridge in Lawrence County just northeast of Mt. Vernon is set to close for replacement.

Lawrence County Route M bridge over Turnback Creek will close on March 6th and remain closed through the end of June according to MoDOT, as crews demolish the single-lane bridge.

The current bridge, built in 1951, is 14-feet wide and will be widened to 24-feet featuring two 10-foot-wide driving lanes and shoulders. The replacement will also have new barrier walls, object markers at either side, and permanent striping.

Around 325 vehicles cross the current deteriorating bridge daily, MoDOT said.

All lanes of Route M will be closed over Turnback Bridge for the length of the project. Driveways and entrances on both sides of the bridge will remain accessible but not the work zone.

Detours are advised. Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for more.