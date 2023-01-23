LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Lawrence County Route OO between County Road 1100 and County Road 1105 northwest of Mt. Vernon will be closed Friday, January 27th between 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

MoDOT crews will be replacing damaged pipe underneath the road.

Traffic will be impacted. Route OO will be closed where crews are working. Drivers will have access to driveways and entrances on either end of the work zone but will not be able to travel through the work zone.

No signed detours are planned and drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.