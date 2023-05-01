MONETT, Mo. — The Monett School District is giving its students access to fresh produce in a special way.

“It’s just a step in progress for our food service to let people see that we’re not just pre-packing everything,” said Ralph Meredith, Director of Food Service with Monett R-1 schools.

It’s part of a farm-to-school grant that funded a nearly $15,000 greenhouse that was installed today. (Monday)

The school district plans to grow fresh produce to use for students’ lunches across the district.

“It helps us cut our costs, it helps keep costs down. It allows us to use fresh product in our kitchens and not wait for deliveries or things like that so it’ll be a great asset,” said Meredith.

According to district officials, the school could earn back the money used to purchase the greenhouse within a couple of years.

“We will definitely get our money back within the first couple years just in the products that I believe we can grow in here,” said Meredith.

The greenhouse, fully equipped, will provide a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables to the Monett School District.

“Tomatoes, both sliced and the grape tomatoes, we’re looking at cucumbers, bell peppers, and trying to get a variety of peppers, adding some jalapenos, and just different things like that. And then maybe some watermelon and cantaloupe to add as well,” said Meredith.