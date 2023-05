PIERCE CITY, Mo. — Pierce City will mark 20 years since the tornado with a community picnic.

It was originally scheduled for tonight, but city officials decided to move it because of rain chances. The community picnic will be held next Friday, May 12th from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. on the west end of South Park.

Nearly 90% of businesses and homes near downtown Pierce were severely damaged or destroyed in the tornado. The National Guard armory was also heavily damaged.