LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Four people are dead and seven others are seriously injured after a car crashes into multiple motorcycles near Aurora.

Around 11:30 this morning, a Toyota Corolla crossed the center line and crashed into five motorcycles on Highway 39, three miles north of Aurora.

One motorcycle caught fire.

Highway 39 re-opened just before 5 pm.

four people were pronounced dead at the scene — 28-year-old Kameron Hale, 59-year-old James Olmsted, 61-year-old Linda Anderson, and a 17-year-old girl.

Those seven who were seriously injured were flown to area hospitals by helicopter.

This marks the 49th fatality for “Missouri State Highway Patrol” Troop D.