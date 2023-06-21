MT. VERNON, Mo. — The Mount Vernon community is mourning the passing of a longtime public servant.

Ronnie Wright served as a volunteer firefighter for the Mount Vernon Fire Protection District from 1965 until his retirement in 2018. All of those years were spent working alongside his twin brother, Donnie.

Together, they performed various jobs, including firefighting, law enforcement, carpentry, and roofing. Ronnie also dedicated 26 years to driving a taxi for the city of Mount Vernon.

Sadly, Ronnie passed away over the weekend at the age of 77. Funeral services, with firefighter honors, will be held on Friday in Mount Vernon.