MONETT, Mo. — Monett R-1 Board of Education announces Dr. Isaac Sooter as the next Monett High School Principal. He will step into this new position on July 1, 2023.

Dr. Sooter is currently serves as the Reeds Spring principal and as an adjunct professor at William Woods University. He brings with him nine years of experience in the principal position and three years as the assistant principal.

“I am most excited about the people,” said Dr. Sooter. “Growing up near Monett, I have always appreciated the progressive approach by the community and the school district. Monett is a community that highly emphasizes strong relationships and treating people well. I could not be more excited to work with the students, staff, and administration of Monett Schools. I look forward to continuing to provide opportunities for students to reach their full potential. Life is good when you are wearing Purple and Gold!”

“Monett has everything in place to be a destination job for educators. I want to continue to build on the Monett High School foundation by recruiting, attracting, and retaining the best staff in SW Missouri. I want everyone to know how good it feels to be a Cub!”

Dr. Sooter earned his Bachelor of Science in Education from Evangel University and his Master’s in Education Administration from William Woods University. He earned his Specialist Degree from Lindenwood University and his Doctorate in Educational Administration from Lindenwood University.