Caught after deputy rode school bus with kids and saw flasher first-hand

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — A Pierce City man is accused of exposing himself to a school bus.

James Anderson, 61, sits in the Lawrence County Jail on no bond. He’s charged with three counts of sexual misconduct involving a child under the age of 15.

Last week two students told a Lawrence County deputy that Anderson exposed himself as their school bus passed by his residence. The kids say it happened several days in a row.

That report prompted the deputy to ride the school bus. He and says he witnessed Anderson exposing himself.

This isn’t the first time Anderson has been accused of exposing himself. He’s facing two additional charges in Lawrence County for sexual misconduct after several women accused him exposing himself in Dollar General last July.

A court date on the most recent charges has not been set. Anderson was out on bond for the first set of charges when the school bus incidents were reported. He’s expected back in court on March 2nd for the charges from 2022.