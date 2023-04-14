MONETT, Mo. — Members of the Missouri State Board of Education make a special stop in Monett.

“Public education is really important in all these different environments so that’s why it’s not just St. Louis, It’s not just Kansas City, it’s also rural Missouri — areas like Monett and Cassville that we’re going to talk to today to find out how they’re actually making things better for our students,” said Charlie Shields, State Board of Education President.

It’s part of the Missouri State Board of Education’s annual school tour, where members visit each of the 518 school districts throughout the state.

Thursday’s stop took place in Monett and Cassville to address the needs of the districts — as well as discuss the schools’ improvement plans. Officials say the teacher retention rate in Missouri school districts continues to be a huge problem.

“We lose over half our teachers in the first 5 years in their career. That’s not acceptable. Any other profession that would be considered a crisis — I think it’s a crisis in education. We’ve got to to figure out, once we can get somebody into education we can’t lose them in the first 5 years, we’ve got to keep them in, what can we do as a state board, what can the legislature help us with to make sure we keep good quality teachers in front of every student at the front of the classroom,” said Shields.

According to Shields, low retention rates in Missouri are tied to low pay and classroom culture.

“Finances are part of it, Missouri is a fairly low-paid state when it comes to teachers our minimum salary right now is $25,000 dollars but thankfully Governor Parson and the legislature upped that to $38,000 and we’re trying to make that permanent so that’s an issue. We’ve heard over and over that expectations out of students and classroom behavior is an issue,” explained Shields.

Missouri lawmakers are currently working on raising the annual pay for teachers — and figuring out a way to assist with classroom behavior through a two-phase program called, the “Missouri Teacher Recruitment and Retention Blue Ribbon Commission.”

“They came out with 11 different recommendations. We’re working on those recommendations. What we can do as a state board but also with the state legislature all aim at getting more people into the field and keeping the ones that we have in the field,” said Shields.