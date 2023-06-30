LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Turnback Creek Bridge near Mount Vernon is now open to traffic, says MoDOT.

The bridge closed in March to demolish the old single-lane bridge. A new two-lane bridge has replaced it and features new barrier walls, object markers, and new permanent triping.

The current bridge is 24 feet wide featuring 10-foot wide lanes, and two-foot shoulders on either side.

This work was part of a three-year project to improve 25 bridges within 15 miles of I-44 across the Southwest District, MoDOT says.