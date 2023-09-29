LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — A Lawrence County Deputy and Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper are awarded the Medal of Valor for their actions in saving a motorist.

Deputy Shane Blankenship and Cpl. Terry Bible were presented the Medal of Valor by Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe in a ceremony honoring their heroic actions on September 10th, 2022, along I-44.

L-R: Deputy Shane Blankenship, Corporal Terry Bible, and Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe

That day, Deputy Blankenship was at the scene of a motorcycle crash on eastbound I-44 in Lawrence County when another crash happened a short distance away, creating a large fire. At the second crash site, officers found a trapped tractor-trailer driver.

Cpl. Bible quickly extinguished the fire in the truck’s cab and then helped the trapped driver. He used a spare set of fire gear to shield the still trapped driver from the flames.

Deputy Blankenship and Cpl. Bible both assisted fire fighters in extricating the driver. He was eventually freed using the Jaws of Life. The driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The officers were credited for remaining calm and helping the driver throughout the ordeal.

The Medal of Valor is the highest award that a Law Enforcement Officer, Firefighter or EMS worker can receive.