MONETT, Mo. — Renovations to a high school’s gym floor damaged by a burst pipe are almost complete.

During Christmas Break, Monett High School suffered a water pipe burst due to the freezing temperatures.

Water rushed throughout the school but seemed to all filter towards the gym, damaging the floor the most.

The entire flooring needed to be ripped out and redone due to water damage.

“The companies that we have been working with have been very accommodating, so it’s been a smooth process it’s just disappointing that the students can’t use it during the day and our athletic teams have been relocated,” said Steve Garner, director of operations Monett schools.

Construction should be complete in a couple of weeks.

The gym will then reopen for classes and sports.