KSNF/KODE — Online dangers are widespread for children today, local law enforcement agents urge parents to get involved with their child’s online activity.

“Children have access to technology that many of us had no clue when we were even growing up that we would have something like this. I mean it’s literally things off of like Star Trek,” said Brad A. Delay, Lawrence County Sheriff.

It’s because of this that can make children be more vulnerable when going online.

Lawrence County Sheriff Brad DeLay says his department is dealing with a cyber crime spike among children.

That’s why they launched the Cyber Security for Kids program.

“What we are trying to do is just put the emphasis, especially to parents right now, is get involved with their kids. Know what their kids are doing, it’s not going to make you the most popular person in the world but we have to protect them,” said DeLay.

Delay adds often times kids don’t know who else is using the same apps as them.

“So they don’t really realize that there are bad people out there that want to trick them and do bad things to them and right now especially, again kids, they see this technology, the gaming world, they have the Tik-Toks, Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, all these different things that puts their profiles, their information out there, and predators are looking for this stuff,” said DeLay.

He says predators tend to disguise themselves as someone else to get what they want.

“It could be someone that is hurt, or someone that has lost a puppy believe it or not, or they are looking for dogs, and they’ll trap these kids and these kids, again not really understanding the real world, don’t understand that they’re being taken advantage of,” said DeLay.

But DeLay says that’s where parents come in.

“You know use those parental controls, take control of what your kids are doing because unfortunately with these kids don’t see is on the other side of that internet or whatever you want to say they are using, is a child sex trafficker or that someone is trafficking children that you may never see again,” said DeLay.