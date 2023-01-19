MONETT, Mo. — Cox Monett Hospital has appointed a new administrative director of nursing.

The seasoned executive is Heidi Clark, who has been employed with CoxHealth for 18 years. She began her career in Monett as a house supervisor and was later named the nursing manager of the emergency department.

Clark took the top nursing position at Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar. She returned to Cox Monett last fall.

She will now be responsible for the leadership of all nursing functions across the hospital.

“We are excited that Heidi has brought her passion for quality rural health care home,” sais Andrea McKay, president of Cox Monett. “She is a dynamic leader who excels at building relationships and fostering a culture of clinical excellence to ensure safe, patient-centered care continues to be delivered at one of the best critical access hospitals in the nation.”

Cox Monett received a 5-star quality rating from the Centers for Medicine and Medicaid Services (CMS) last year. It is the highest achievement in the CMS’s overall quality ratings. Cox Monett is now among the top performers of the 4,500 hospitals surveyed nationwide.