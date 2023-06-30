MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — Both lanes of Route 174 over east I-44 of Mount Vernon at Exit 49 will be closed, says MoDOT.

Beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 9, contractor crews will replace portions of the barrier walls on Route 174 bridge. Work will continue throughout the week until Friday, July 14, at noon.

Drivers should expect some delays, says MoDOT. Those traveling will not be allowed to turn left at the top of the ramps to cross the bridge but will be allowed to turn right on to Route 174.

There will be signed detours for those traveling along Route 174. The westbound Route 174 will be detoured east along I-44 to Lawrence COunty Route Z/O (Exit 58) near Halltown, then west on I-44 to westbound Route 174.

Eastbound Route 174 will be detoured west along I-44 to Missouri Route 39 (Exit 46) neat Mount Vernon, then east on I-44 to Route 174.