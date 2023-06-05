LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Charges have been filed in connection with a tragic crash that resulted in the loss of four lives over the weekend.

The Lawrence County Prosecutor has filed one count of DWI resulting in the death of two or more people against 51-year-old Theresa Manetzke. Currently, she is being held without bond while receiving medical care for injuries sustained in the crash.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 11:30 on Saturday morning when Manetzke’s car crossed the center line on Highway 39, three miles north of Aurora, and collided with five motorcycles.

One of the motorcycles caught fire, and four individuals were pronounced dead at the scene. Additionally, seven others sustained serious injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.