LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — A Carthage man died after a crash in Lawrence County Friday morning, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

The crash occurred around 8:15 AM along MO Hwy 96 in Rescue, Missouri. In their report, MSHP states Jose Uoa’s Nissan Rogue crossed the center line before striking Mitchell Harrison’s Peterbilt tractor trailer head-on.

The 40-year-old Uoa was pronounced dead at the scene by Lawrence County Coroner Scott Lakin at 8:30. His remains were taken to Lakin funeral home in Mt. Vernon. Harrison, 55, of Frontenac, Kansas, was taken by private vehicle to Mercy Hospital in Carthage with moderate injuries.

This is Troop D’s 37th fatality for 2023.