Defendants in this case include two men from Mt. Vernon, one from Purdy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A California man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for shipping large amounts of methamphetamine to Missouri, according to US Attorney Teresa A. Moore.

Nicknamed “Pancho,” Francisco Magallon, 37, was sentenced to 21 years and 8 months in federal prison without parole.

The San Diego man pleaded guilty almost a year ago, to conspiracy to distribute meth after admitting to sending five packages of the illicit substance to an address in Mt. Vernon, Missouri. His co-conspirator in that offense, James Mangold, then distributed the meth to others. This went on from January 24th to April 14th, 2020.

Magallon is accused of shipping nearly 32 kilograms of meth to Missouri.

Magallon’s scheme ended however, when investigators intercepted one of his packages intended for another co-conspirator from Mt. Vernon: Dustin Brenneman, 41. The package was shipped under a different name to Brenneman’s address and contained five bundles of meth that totaled 6.2 kilograms.

An undercover agent completed the delivery to Brenneman’s home and was met by Mangold. Mangold signed for the parcel under a fake name.

FedEx records indicated that the seven parcels sent by Magallon to Mangold weighed a total of 85lbs during that time period – five of which Magallon admitted contained meth.

A FedEx drop box at a Mt. Vernon truck stop was also used by Mangold to send a package to Magallon. That package, a payment of $6,000, was intercepted by investigators as well on April 3rd, 2020. Magallon confessed that Mangold sent nine parcels of cash payments back to California during those three months.

The US Attorney’s Office added that Magallon was on probation at the time of his federal offense for illegally possessing ammunition. To add, Magallon has 10 prior felony convictions for various crimes ranging from burglary to possession of a controlled substance while armed.

Magallon is one of five defendants sentenced in this case. Brenneman was sentenced to five and a half years in federal prison without parole. Mangold and co-defendant John Caldwell, 55, of Purdy, Missouri, both pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.