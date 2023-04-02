KSNF/KODE — A local sheriff’s office is encouraging teens to wear seatbelts while driving.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office announced its involvement in a state-wide campaign called Youth Seatbelt Enforcement.

It runs from now through April 15th.

The goal is to encourage teenagers to not only wear seatbelts, but also decrease highway fatalities.

State officials say nearly 72 percent of Missouri teens have been reported to wear seatbelts while driving or riding in a motor vehicle.

Six out of ten teen drivers and passengers have been killed in car crashes, where they were not wearing seat belts.

Lawrence County Sheriff Brad Delay says seat belts can, and do, save lives.