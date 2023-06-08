AURORA, Mo. — The Aurora community is gathering to remember a teenager who had a strong presence in the first responder sector.

Kadence Harris, a 17-year-old from Aurora, was one of four people who passed away last weekend in a tragic accident. A car crossed the center line of Highway 39, north of Aurora, and struck five motorcycles head-on. Early Thursday, her funeral service was held.

Kadence Harris was actively learning about firefighting through a program partnership between Aurora High School and the Aurora Fire Department. On Wednesday, a firefighter walk-through ceremony took place at the Aurora Baptist Temple to honor Harris and her dream of becoming a first responder.

“She was very energetic, wanted to try everything. She loved to participate and she did, I mean, she rolled hose, loaded hose on the trucks, ran the aerial ladder, did training. She was very active,” said Gregory Hurd, Aurora Fire Chief.

A candlelight vigil for all four victims of last weekend’s crash will take place tomorrow at 7:30 PM in the parking lot of White Park in Aurora.