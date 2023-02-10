AURORA, Mo. — Aurora High School’s JAG (Jobs for America’s Graduates) program continues to thrive. The program focuses on developing skills needed for students to succeed beyond high school.

It has been a study at aurora high school for three years now and has seen a 100% graduation rate. The program is available for sophomores, juniors, and seniors.

Teacher Holly Harmon says the program is successful because of the students.

“The Jobs for America’s Program is an amazing opportunity for students to be able to learn career opportunities, how to manage finances. Really we teach all the life skills that are kind of lost throughout the rest of the curriculum in the high school,” said Harmon, JAG Specialist.

“Within this class, you also have careers you get into, job interviews. learning how to survive in a job. We also have community service and service learning opportunities as well. So it’s a really good opportunity to join this class,” said Castle Spieker, Sophomore.

Next month, five senior students will travel to Washington D.C. for a chance to learn how to travel, budget, and meet representatives in the Capitol as well as tour the white house.