KSNF/KODE — An Aurora man is dead following a head-on car crash on Saturday.

Aurora and Marionville police were dispatched to the area of Business 60 and Highland Drive in Aurora shortly after 4 p.m.

That’s where officials say 62-year-old Timothy Rhodes of Aurora was driving West on Business 60, when he entered oncoming traffic in the other lane.

Rhodes’ vehicle collided head-on with 44-year-old Tyler Eden of Marionville.

Rhodes was declared dead at the scene, and his remains are now with the Lawrence County Coroner.

Eden received moderate injuries from the crash.