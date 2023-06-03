MONETT, Mo. — The Monett Regional Airport is celebrating its very long-awaited runway expansion, today.

“This has not happened overnight. This is the culmination of 15 years of progress,” said Brian Hunter, Chairman, Airport Board.

On Saturday, officials cut the ribbon to showcase the 6,001-foot runway – compared to the original 5,000-foot runway.

The expansion will allow for larger airplanes to land at the Monett Regional Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the Missouri Department of Transportation fully funded the project for a cost of approximately 30 million dollars.

“It provides a lot of additional safety margins for all operators. It’s going to attract more tenants. It’s going to furthermore local sales of fuel because we can use the longer runway for better performance on the airplanes,” said Hunter.

“We certainly do anticipate more flights in larger aircraft, more fuel sales for the aircraft. So we’re really excited about what that means for the long-term viability of the airport,” said Christopher Weiner, Administrator, City of Monett.

Airport officials say – this will not only financially impact the airport – but it will also do the same for the City of Monett and other nearby cities.

“The old runway itself produced 13 million dollars of annual economic impact for the community of Monett. So with what the new runway brings, we were looking forward to bringing in and growing businesses,” said Hunter.

“Certainly, the airport is a big asset to our community and we bring people in all the time to eat at our restaurants and just help out the local economy. So we’re thrilled to have this opportunity to have this event, and this runway expansion has been great for us,” said Weiner.