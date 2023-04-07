LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — A 14-year-old was killed in an off-road vehicle crash Thursday night, April 6.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 14-year-old girl was driving a 2018 Honda SXS1000M Pioneer on Highway F about three miles northwest of Stotts City.

Troopers were called to the area at 6:45 p.m. on April 6 to respond to a crash. The crash investigation showed that the girl’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, returned to the road, and then traveled back off the right side of the road, overturning in the process.

The girl was pronounced dead at 6:51 p.m. She was taken to the Lakin Funeral Home in Pierce City.