KSNF/KODE — A Neosho man is dead after a 10-vehicle crash in Lawrence County, Friday afternoon.

The “Missouri State Highway Patrol” says it happened at 4:45 in the afternoon.

The vehicles were headed westbound on Interstate 44 — at mile marker 43 — two miles West of Mount Vernon.

37-year-old Rodger Alexander of Neosho was air-lifted from the scene to “Mercy Springfield” — where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say eight vehicles were stopped in traffic due to ongoing road work in the Westbound lanes of I-44 — when the 9th vehicle rear-ended one of the stopped vehicles — causing a chain reaction of rear-ending collisions.

Excluding Alexander’s fatality — four other drivers received minor to moderate injuries and were transported to local hospitals.

This marks the 35th fatal crash this year, just for “Troop D” of the “Missouri State Highway Patrol”.