Lawrence County
Joplin’s getting $4 million to help widen busy roadway
Top Lawrence County Headlines
Cox Monett welcomes first baby of 2023
Crash closes eastbound traffic on I-44 CLOSED past Exit …
Lawrence Co. Route Z to close N. of Halltown
Spreading holiday cheer, through window painting
Cox Monett obtains designation as Level III stroke center
Body found in basement after Monett house fire
Joplin
Carthage
Webb City
Pittsburg
More Lawrence County
Cause of deaths revealed in Lawrence County investigation
Groundbreaking ceremony on new livestock handling …
Spire rates to increase
Work on I-44 Ramps at Route 97 South of Stotts City …
Monett’s “Aspire Academy” connects youth to potential …
Route 97/North White Oak Creek Bridge North of Stotts …
Aurora teen dies after being hit by a car
Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks
Convicted kidnapper killed in his prison cell
Local News Today: 15th Annual Kids’ Fishing Day
Muscle aches, pains now among top COVID symptoms
Search for Casey’s robbery suspect underway
Muscle aches, pains now among top COVID symptoms
Missouri Broadcasters Association announces new President/CEO
This Day in History: Common Sense, atomic bombs, …
Federal agency considering ban on gas stoves: report
$2M Powerball ticket among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes