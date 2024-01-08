LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — A Lawrence County man, charged with severely beating an infant, appears in court Monday.

Prosecutors filed multiple charges against Zachary Bridwell, 23, including first degree assault and child abuse. He’s accused of violently shaking a five month old girl last week — causing severe head trauma and other injuries.

Emergency crews took the infant to Mercy Hospital in Springfield where doctors performed emergency surgery for her head injuries. She is listed in critical condition.

Court documents say Bridwell admitted to picking the baby up by the neck at least ten times and in a fit of rage – shook her violently.

Medical experts are calling it a case of shaken baby syndrome.

Bridwell is also charged, in the same case, with the sexual assault of a 15-year old – including charges of statutory rape and sexual exploitation. He reportedly admitted to having sex with the victim, adding that he had taken photographs and video.

Bridwell is currently held without bond. He’s scheduled to be back in court later this month.