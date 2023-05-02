Busick to be released from prison on May 19

PICHER, Okla. – An online petition to keep a convicted felon behind bars for his involvement in the disappearance and presumed deaths of two Craig County teenagers has gone viral.

Ronnie Busick, 71, is expected to be released from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections on May 19. He pleaded guilty in 2020 and was sentenced to 10-years in prison on a reduced charge of accessory to felony murder, for the brutal slayings of Danny and Kathy Freeman and the kidnapping and presumed deaths of their daughter, Ashley and her best friend Lauria.

Part of the plea deal was for Busick’s sentence to be cut in half if he told investigators where Lauria and Ashley are buried. Busick repeatedly told investigators he does not know where the teens’ remains are located.

Good behavior credits have shaved off five years from Busick’s sentence. He will also be on probation for five years – the duration of the plea’s suspended sentence.

Lisa Brodrick, Lauria’s cousin launched an online petition Tuesday night (May 2) to keep Busick locked up.

As of 10 p.m. (Tues. May 2), the petition has 2,500 signatures.

Court documents indicate the teens were taken to a mobile home in Picher by Busick, Phil Welch, Jr. and David Pennington, where they were bound, tortured, raped, and killed, and their bodies thrown into a Picher area mine pit.

Welch died from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, and Pennington died in a drug-related death.