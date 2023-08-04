LAMAR, Mo. — A group of women in Lamar are helping change what is considered a predominately male-driven career field.

“Sometimes they just don’t get enough credit for how good they can do in the business world. This is a perfect example of someone who is going to do fantastic in the business world,” said Mike Kehoe, Missouri Lieutenant Governor.

Noble Concrete and Precast is Lamar’s newest business—a ready mix and precast company. And it’s also fully owned by women. They broke ground on the facility last month.

At the moment, products are being developed off-site while work to the building wraps up. They should be in their new home in the next few weeks. Employees will make a variety of products like cattle feeders, stock tanks, and retaining walls.

And Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe believes they’ll be a blessing to the community.

“Interesting industry that they’ve chosen to get into. I think it’s fantastic what they’ve done and invested here to build this plant right on the south side of Lamar. It’s Fantastic to be able to be out here,” said Kehoe.

And Noble Concrete and Precast Director of Operations Jennifer Regier tells us this is an opportunity to give back to the town they call home.

“Basically, whenever doors started opening. It seems like it all just fell into place, to be honest. I grew up in this community. I’m very passionate about bringing business here. I know the other owners are as well. So bringing business to town, providing jobs, providing a resource that’s usable,” said Jennifer Regier, Noble Concrete and Precast Director of Operations.