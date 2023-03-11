Crash occurred on US-60 road, about 10 miles west of Vinita

CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. – A Missouri woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash after her car struck a culvert and rolled, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported on Saturday.

Kristy Carsel, 49, of Lamar, was injured in the crash that occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Friday on US-60, about 10 miles west of Vinita.

The patrol reported Carsel’s driving condition was normal but the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Carsel was flown by helicopter to St. John Medical Center in Tulsa and admitted in fair condition, the patrol said.

Carsel’s car was westbound on US-60 when for an unknown reason she departed the roadway to the left, struck a culvert, and rolled one-and-half times before coming to rest.