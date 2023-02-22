KSNF/KODE —A Lamar High School graduate celebrates her big day on the popular game show “Jeopardy.”

Autumn Shelton is currently a junior at Princeton University and was part of the show’s “High School Reunion Tournament”.

Spoiler alert – during Wednesday’s episode, Autumn finished as a runner-up and took home $5,000.

The appearance was actually her third time on the show.

“This experience allowed me just to you know I’ve already proved myself, I’ve done this before and this time it was just to enjoy the people and to enjoy this experience. because Jeopardy is much more to me than just a game it’s a culture and a feeling,” said Autumn Shelton, Jeopardy Contestant.

Autumn says this experience has brought a lot of fellowship and friendship to her life and she hopes to be invited back again someday.