JOPLIN, Mo. — A local domestic violence and substance use disorder shelter is nationally recognized… not once… or twice… but five times.

The Lafayette House in Joplin just received five Purple Ribbon Awards through DomesticShelters.org. That includes an “Outstanding Fundraising Event or Campaign” for the organization’s annual Ooh La Lafayette.

Heather Brown is recognized as Hotline Employee or Operator of the Year. Eli Moran is Survivor of the Year. And Second Chances Thrift Store received Outstanding Thrift Shop of the Year.

Lastly, Lafayette House’s program to provide domestic violence training for community partners also walked away with Outstanding Awareness Event or Campaign honors.

“It takes a team, but it also takes people who are committed to our missions, who can empathize, who can sympathize, who can relate, but most of all, it’s that advocacy piece and us carrying that forward,” said Susan Hickam, Lafayette House Executive Director.

DomesticShelters.org will choose to give grants to some of the winners nationwide, which *could include Lafayette House. Those will be announced on May 18th.