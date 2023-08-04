PARSONS, Kans. — A local community will soon receive some critical medical equipment, thanks to Labette Health.

It’s been awarded $84,000 in tax credits through the State of Kansas’ Community Service Tax Credit Program. More than $4,000,000 was distributed to 36 nonprofits across the state. Labette Health plans on using its share to fund a new ultrasound machine for its care center in Independence.

It’s currently without one — meaning patients who need it, have to make the drive from independence to parsons.

“It’ll provide care right there in their community, right now they don’t have that. When their hospital left in 2015, they just shut the doors, and everyone was left without healthcare,” said Jerry Dixon, Labette Health Director of Radiology Services.

“It’s a machine that we use to diagnose patients with pregnancy, thyroid, blood clots. It’s a service we are going to provide in Independence,” said Christina Sykes, Labette Health COO.

“We don’t have a lot of extra funds available so this will help us serve our patients and get their care taken care of, right here at home,” said Doug Stacy, President of Labette Health Medical Group.

The new ultrasound machine should be up and running in Independence by next September.