LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. — The Labette County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is dead after an accidental shooting.

Deputies responded to the Grand Osage Wildlife Area near Oswego just before five Sunday evening where they say a Derek and Christina Hall returned to their vehicle after deer hunting.

Derek Hall told authorities he laid the rifle down on the back seat to unload it. He says when he was taking the safety off, the rifle went off, hitting his wife.

Christina Hall later died at Labette Health.