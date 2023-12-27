PARSONS, Kan. — School may be out right now, but there’s a lot of work happening at Parsons High School.

Crews are replacing 31 heating, ventilation, and air conditioning units at the high school.

They’ve already replaced 28 of the units and the thermostats inside the school.

The units they’re replacing were installed in 2006 and had a fifteen-year life span.

Parsons Schools Maintenance Director Tim Bowman says all 31 units should be installed before school starts back next week.

“They’ll be more efficient, which means we’ll save money on our bills and stuff like that. They’ll heat better, cool better, but they were getting like I said, the heat exchanges were getting bad and that causes us to have to start replacing them,” said Tim Bowman, USD 503 Maintenance, Project Director.

“What they’re doing to keep ahead of a potential problem is fantastic. Cause these units you don’t really know that things are failing until they just flat out fail and it’s good to jump ahead and take care of it before it happens,” said Steve Headley, Dean E. Norris Inc., Service Technician.

The heating, ventilation, and air conditioning units will be replaced on the grade schools in the near future.