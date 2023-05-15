PARSONS, Kans. — On Sunday (5/14) around around 4:30 pm, the Parsons Police Department received a report regarding a domestic battery in progress in the 400 block of South 21st Street. It was also reported that an individual involved in the incident had a knife.

Officers were responding to the call when they say a man fled from the scene. A description of the man was given by the caller, and shortly thereafter, an officer spotted the suspect in the 2200 block of Grand Avenue.

The suspect ran from officers — and police say he appeared to throw an object while doing so. After a short pursuit, the suspect stopped and surrendered to law enforcement.

Edward Gutierrez, 28, of Parsons, was detained for suspicion of domestic battery. Police say the victim cooperated and Gutierrez was arrested.

Edward David Gutierrez, 28, of Parsons

Police say they found a large combat knife where officers say they saw Gutierrez toss something. Additionally, it was reported that Edward threatened a witness with the knife, as well as the victim of the original call.

Gutierrez is charged with aggravated domestic battery, two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated weapons violation by a felon, and criminal restraint.

According to Edward’s criminal record, he was released from the Arizona Department of Corrections in April of 2023 before relocating to Parsons.

“I am glad that this incident was resolved quickly, and an arrest was made. Domestic violence plagues our city, and is one of the most dangerous crimes for officers to respond to. Any violent crime that we can effect a good arrest on is great for the community, and the victims,” said Robert Spinks, Parsons Police Chief.

This is an ongoing investigation, and citizens are encouraged to “See It, Hear It, Report It.”

If anyone has any further information on this incident, or any other criminal activity, please contact the Parsons Police Department at 421-7060, or call the tip line at 421-7057, or email at tips@parsonspd.com