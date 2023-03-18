PARSONS, Kan. — Many people celebrated St. Patrick’s day in the streets of Parsons, today.

It was the 5th annual St. Patrick’s day parade for the city, organized by the Parsons Elks Lodge Number 5-27.

Many people took to the streets, with “greenly” decorated floats and vehicles.

The Elks Lodge also had a bounce house, and other activities for families to enjoy.

The Parsons mayor says it’s a great opportunity for the community to come together.

“It’s just wonderful to see everybody come out and organizations such as the Elks put things on like I said this one of four parades we have and anytime we can bring the community together to have fun, that’s what it’s all about, especially when springs coming,” said Kevin Cruse, Parsons Mayor.

“For the community, I think it’s just that just the communal aspect of just people coming together. You know, regardless of any religious differences or backgrounds or anything like that, it’s just coming together as a town of Parsons to celebrate and to enjoy one another’s company,” said Father Curtis Robertson, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

Many people also took time to celebrate the 150th anniversary of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.