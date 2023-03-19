PARSONS, Kan. — In Southeast Kansas, this year marks the 150th anniversary of the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Parsons.

Citizens of Parsons and members of the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church gathered to celebrate the 5th Annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, which was held Saturday, in conjunction with the celebration of the 150th anniversary of the existence of the church.

The church hosted events throughout the entire weekend, starting with a social dinner on Friday.

Saturday morning featured a 5k run, followed by the parade and a parish dinner.

Father Curtis Robertson says the church put together an all-school reunion to welcome former alumni that attended the catholic school and church back to Parsons.

“Well, to continue that tradition, and keep going with what generations have built for us. So this is really a wonderful time for us to come together and celebrate the fact this weekend we’ve been having an all-school reunion too. We’ve had a lot of alumni coming from all over the country to come back and celebrate, and to remember their times here at our parish,” said Father Curtis Robertson, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

The church was established a year after the town of Parsons was founded.

“This church too really, with 150 years, it’s really grown at the same time as the town of Parsons. And so it’s been here present since the town was initially established. So it’s not only a religious place for us Catholics to come in and celebrate and worship, but it’s also really a landmark within this town,” said Robertson

Lifetime member Mary Munoz gives credit to past and current generations for the longevity of the church.

“I think it’s important that we live our lives faith-based. So for that reason, I think the 150 years is a testimony to our parents, to our parish, to everyone that has come behind us,” said Mary Munoz, Church Member.

Parsons mayor Kevin Cruse says he enjoys seeing the community come together.

“It’s just wonderful to see everybody come out, and organizations such as the Elks put things on. Like I said, this one of four parades we have and anytime we can bring the community together to have fun, that’s what it’s all about,” said Kevin Cruse, Parsons Mayor.