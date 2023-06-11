PARSONS, Kan. — Saturday’s weather provided an ideal day for many to be out in their gardens, but many in Labette County – spent part of their day in other people’s gardens.

It’s the annual Spring Garden Tour event – hosted by the Parsons Chamber of Commerce.

Seven different gardens were included in the tour. Five of them were in Parsons – and two in Oswego.

Gardens featured everything from different types of flowers to fresh food.

This event is a fundraiser for Operation Bright Touch. It’s a group that was formed in the late 1980s by Parsons natives, Donna Seeley and Mary Hughes.

Their mission – to beautify the city of Parsons.

Year one saw only a handful of volunteers — but a picture of Seeley and Hughes in a local newspaper would change the popularity of the group.

“The second year, when people saw how hard we were working, they’d just walk over and give me ten dollars to put plants in because we didn’t have any funding. We were just doing it on a whim. So, anyhow, that’s how we got started — and we just kept getting more people to come help us, and then a few businesses adopted places, and, I don’t know…we must have had about a hundred people at one time, working for us…not for us…with us,” said Donna Seeley, co-founder of Operation Bright Touch.

“And so the importance of the event is to let people know that this is something that we still have an interest in – and that we are wanting for our community,” said Anne Brewer, gardener.

Sadly – co-founder Mary Hughes passed away less than two weeks ago.

Tickets for the tour were 10 dollars, and all proceeds will help purchase plants and necessary items to improve flower beds around Parsons.