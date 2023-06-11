PARSONS, Kan. — Nearly 35 kids from the Parsons School District are keeping busy this summer – in their very own community garden.

It’s all for the Space to Grow community garden – and everything you see in the attached video started as a seed – and has been brought to life by master gardeners and Parsons students – from kindergarteners to 8th grade students.

And all of this plant life – everything from cucumbers to cantaloupe – will be donated to the community’s food-insecure population.

This group has been working on the garden since February – and this year – they’re working with Kansas State University on a tomato plant research project.

The university donated 60 varying tomato plants for the project.

And just recently – the community garden received a grant for healthy living, from “Blue Cross Blue Shield Pathways.”

The grant will bring a greenhouse to the garden.

Holly Martino – the group’s master gardener who is teaching these kids everything they know – says this garden is all about the students.

“What they found out from research is kids that grow up around green spaces have much better mental health outcomes than kids that don’t. So, we realize there was a huge need for it here in Parsons and we are committed to making that something that our kids are exposed to. So, it really helps mental health-wise, and we need that right now. The pandemic really did a number on kids,” said Holly Martino, master gardener, “Space to Grow” community garden in Parsons.

The greenhouse is expected to arrive at the end of July or beginning of August.

And in the future – the community “Space to Grow Garden” has plans to bring beekeeping to the space – as well as to raise chickens there.