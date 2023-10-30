PARSONS, Kan. — A Southeast Kansas Teacher Brings Halloween Fun to All Students

For the second year in a row, fourth-grade teacher Cody Holmes at Guthridge Elementary in Parsons decorated a “Haunted Stage” for students to enjoy.

Holmes used to set up a Haunted Library in Oswego each year before moving to Parsons.

The newest additions to his collection are the scarecrows, which seem to be a favorite.

Holmes says this is a way to make sure all kids get a chance at some Halloween fun.

“It’s fun, it’s interactive, it’s spooky, it’s engaging for the kids. And, again, like you said, it’s free. Not every kid is able to go to a spook house or go here and there. So this is something that all kids here in Parsons,” said Cody Holmes, Guthridge 4th Grade Teacher.

Kindergarteners through 5th grade will all tour the Haunted Stage.