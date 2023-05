PARSONS, Kan. — A Parsons man faces a charge of attempted murder — after a shooting last night in Parsons.

58-year-old Terry Wayne Keaton has also been charged with aggravated assault.

Authorities were called to investigate a shooting that happened near 17th and Durr Avenue around 7:30.

They say Keaton was on the run for about an hour and a half before he was pulled over at the intersection of 400 and 169 Highways.

He was then taken into custody.

No other details have been released.