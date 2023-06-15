PARSONS, Kan. — Coffee, pastries — and history — are part of a special gathering in Parsons.

Thursday morning’s Chamber Coffee through the Parsons Chamber of Commerce was held inside this 1881 Victorian masterpiece. The Edwards Manor has been owned by Paula Wyble since 2020.

The old boarding house continues to undergo restorations as plans continue to convert it into a bed-and-breakfast. There are six bedrooms — with each having its own modern bathroom.

No doubt, the home is a key part of the city’s past. It will also hopefully play a key role in its economic future.

“It will be included in the city’s bed tax. Which means our tourism office will benefit from that. Which in turns helps all of the other events that we have around town. So it’s a really fabulous way to welcome people to our city but also reinvest those dollars locally,” said Liz Cochran, Chamber Director.

The manor will also host small parties and other events. A few other updates are being made — including the launch of a new website and Facebook page. It’s expected to open soon.