PARSONS, Kans. — The City of Parsons has a plan in place to bring more housing options to town.

“With our dense industrial base here in Parsons, yes, there’s absolutely a need for housing and there’s a need for housing across the spectrum,” said Jim Zaleski.

City commissioners this week unanimously passed a Resolution of Intent — to create a Rural Housing Incentive District (RHID). Officials say — despite the efforts of public and private developers — there’s a shortage of quality homes of various prices. They have identified 34 acres of land around Kay Lane and Queens Road — and say the new homes would not be a burden to current property owners.

“We’re looking at 11 acres immediately behind me being used for custom-built homes. And then the 23 acres adjacent to that for as many of 80 homes, $225-$250,000 range. We need to make sure we’re building across the spectrum and that the future property taxes of those homes will add to the bottom line of the city’s growth,” Zaleski added.

Future property taxes will pay for the infrastructure of new streets, curbs sidewalks, and sewers.

“What it means, RHID allows you to take future property taxes off of the home that will be built. So that there’s no burden on the current houses in the city. Future property taxes pay for the infrastructure,” he said.

The passing of the resolution was the first step – the package will now be sent to the Kansas Department of Commerce for approval.

“They’ll tell us some changes if they have any hopefully approve that then we command come back and we work on a plan that we’ll put into place for the 34 acres,” he said.

Zaleski says this will benefit the workforce.

“To create workforce, you have to have two basic things: housing and childcare. We’re working with some private childcare providers here in town. This is the housing putting those two together that’s the foundation to create workforce. Everybody is in this. You see it everywhere you go – ‘Help Wanted,'” he said.