PARSONS, Kan. — Typically, you can find them at the front lines of emergencies – but today, they were at Parsons Walmart, providing a shopping spree for many local families.

“Well, you know this is really the best day of the entire year. This is where we get to turn all the police officers, firefighters, and emergency service personnel and the Santa’s little helpers,” said Robert Spinks, Parsons PD Chief.

It’s part of Parsons Police Department’s “Shop with a Cop” program.

The department joined forces with the Labette County Sheriff’s Office, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the Parsons Fire Department to provide a 2-hundred dollar shopping spree at Walmart.

“So they’re out here with 30 families buying all of those great Christmas gifts, you know, and ideas and stuff to make this the very best holiday season that we hope they can have,” said Spinks.

It’s just another way for local first responders to give back.

“In law enforcement, you know, we’re guardians first or enforcers second. And I think this helps to embrace, you know, that spirit of guardianship, to reach out to help people who might need that extra helping hand. You know, in this day and age, you might think kids will immediately just go for toys. That’s not always the case. You see kids going and getting winter coats for themselves or a brother and a sister shoes,” said Spinks.

That was the case for 9-year-old Bella Carson.

She says she’s using her money to not only buy gifts for herself but also for her brothers.

“I got this monster control truck RC for my little brother, cause I’m grateful to have him in my family and he’s just the best little brother I could ask for,” said Bella Carson, Parsons Resident.

Sunday’s Shop with a Cop was something Bella says she’s also thankful for.

“I’m thankful that they gave us money to and they picked us out of a bunch of kids to shop,” said Carson.