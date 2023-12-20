PARSONS, Kan. — The holidays typically can bring joy to many, but, for those experiencing domestic violence, it can be an even more dangerous time of year.

Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks says dispatch calls are up this year in general, but that’s also led to an increase in reported domestic violence incidents. More than double.

“The totality of issues from poverty, unemployment, you know, drugs and alcohol. Has that changed radically from last year? I don’t really think it has. However, we’ve seen a dynamic increase in the number of reported domestic violence cases now,” said Robert Spinks, Parsons PD Chief.

In 2022, 121 domestic violence incidents were reported in Parsons; this year, so far, with still 11 days left in the year, that number is 390.

“Just the other day we had a couple of calls that were domestic violence, verbal kind of issues, but they were on the city street and we got multiple phone calls from people that were passing by or neighbors,” said Spinks.

24 D-V incidents were reported just in December, alone.

Chief Spinks says the department typically sees an uptick in calls near the holidays.

“Because, well, we get people, you know, closer together off on holidays. They’re stuck in close proximity to one another. And sometimes that does not always work out well for everybody,” said Spinks.

Nearby Safehouse Crisis Center officials say the shelter is at its max.

“Through the years, it has increased, the calls have increased. And I was hesitant to say that the increase around the holidays because we’ve just seen a steady of taking calls coming over the past couple of years,” said Ellie Davis, Safehouse Crisis Center Education and Prevention Specialist.

With the increase in reports, the Parsons Police Department has created a plan.

“We received a recent grant for two officers, two new officers provided with federal funding, and one of those positions will be going into detectives and will be a specialist that will focus on domestic violence cases. And then the other position will be in a new school resource officer for next fall,” said Spinks.