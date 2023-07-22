PARSONS, Kan. — There’s good news in the Parsons Police annual report — violent crime dropped in 2022.

“Annual report really is exactly what it says. It is a report card to our community to tell them what our agency has done in the past year,” said Jason Ludwig, Lieutenant of Parsons PD.

The 2022 numbers show an increase in property-related offenses.

“So in 2022, there was a slight uptick in burglaries and thefts. Which gives us a little bit of a higher property crime rate. But violent crime is down, crime in all is looking pretty good, we’re about steady for the last few years,” said Ludwig.

They’re also seeing a 17 percent rise in arrests.

“Last year we had 803 arrests, which is about a 17% increase over 2021. That’s a huge number, so it really shows that we’re out there and we’re really, you know, engaging in the community. We’re doing what we can to curb crime,” said Ludwig.

Police are also looking at local feedback about community concerns in a survey.

It was sent out to everyone in Parsons, and nearly 800 completed surveys were returned.

Overall, the community rated policing service at 96 percent, with a general satisfaction rate of 83 percent.

“The number one thing that we notice that people expect that police officers do, you would think might be to do patrols. But in our case, the number one expectation is that people want to see a well-staffed investigations division,” said Robert Spinks, Parsons Police Chief.

Officials say the community survey and annual report are a good resource for public safety.

“I think they go hand in hand. Yeah, we’re trying to reach out to the community. Obviously the survey you know raises awareness, you know, with people thinking about you know crime and the level of service that they want from their police department. Same time the annual report helps to validate what statistical information, exactly what this police department does,” said Spinks.

Lieutenant Ludwig says it’s important for their department to be transparent with the community.

“I believe that it’s really important for the full transparency of the department. Good, bad or indifferent, everything that we’ve done for the year goes in the report. So the community is able to see what we do on a daily basis to make sure that we’re living up to their expectations,” said Ludwig.

“If you’re trying to be a community-oriented policing department if you don’t know really what your constituents think, feel, want, expect well then how can you actually meet those expectations? This gives us a great foundation for us to build our strategic plan, you know, priorities for the future,” said Spinks.