PARSONS, Kan. — Parsons Police K9 Morgan helps to make an arrest.

At approximately 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 23 (Thanksgiving), Parsons police officers say they observed a 2000 Nissan Altima commit a traffic violation, in the form of a failure to signal.

After witnessing the alleged violation, they conducted a traffic stop, in which the driver was identified as Damian Lajarwin-Gerre Williams, 33, of Parsons.

During the traffic stop, law enforcement say they deployed K9 Officer Morgan, who conducted an “open-air sniff” of the vehicle. After the K9 gave a positive alert to the other officers, Parsons police officers say they performed a search of the vehicle.

Cannabis, paraphernalia, and more than 25 pills marked as Oxycodone were discovered in the car, with the latter being a controlled substance.

The pills are being sent to the KBI (Kansas Bureau of Investigation) Crime Lab for analysis and to confirm identification, officials said.

Williams was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a traffic infraction of failure to signal. He was transferred to Labette County Jail. Williams’ bond is set at $5,000 cash or surety.