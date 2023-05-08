LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Labette County Sheriff’s Office, and the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office announced that the body of Dakota Patton, 23, has been located and two suspects are in custody accused of his murder.

Dakota Patton, 23

Today (May 8) around 11:40 a.m., deputies from the Labette County Sheriff’s Office and the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office were searching an area Northeast of Parsons in rural Neosho County. They discovered Patton’s remains in a field near 20th and Xavier Roads.

The KBI’s Crime Scene Response Team responded to the area and officials say evidence collected at the scene indicates Patton died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officials issued arrest warrants for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for Clint W. Nibarger, 32, and Kimberly J. Thomas, 47, both of Parsons.

Clint Nibarger, 32 (Left) and Kimberly Thomas, 47 (Right)

Around 6 p.m. deputies with the Taney County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thomas leaving a residence in Hollister, Missouri.

The Taney County Sheriff’s Office then arrested Nibarger at the same residence at around 6:30 p.m.

Nibarger and Thomas were both booked into the Taney County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.